Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Clearfield as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Clearfield by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $678.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.31. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Clearfield from $108.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.