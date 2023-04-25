Roubaix Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,953 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental accounts for approximately 3.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 130,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 68,631 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 841,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

