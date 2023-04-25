Roubaix Capital LLC Buys Shares of 85,916 Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $325,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $1,415,049.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,047,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,117,644.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $325,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,423 shares of company stock worth $7,277,392 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

