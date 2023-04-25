Roubaix Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 184,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Credo Technology Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after buying an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 712.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 120.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,475 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $26,987.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,126,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,576,025.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $26,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,126,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,576,025.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $243,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,391 in the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.