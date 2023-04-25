Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires 46,827 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,827 shares during the quarter. Genius Sports comprises 2.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Genius Sports worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 510,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 133,649 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,698,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58,050 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 212,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,540 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Genius Sports stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

