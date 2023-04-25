Rollins (ROL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Rollins to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,732,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,239,000 after buying an additional 125,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rollins by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after buying an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after buying an additional 1,331,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

