Robert W. Baird Boosts Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target to $270.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.33.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $259.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.52. Snap-on has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $263.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

