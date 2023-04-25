Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,333,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ XPEL traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $73.36. 131,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,789. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.91. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

