Reviewing Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) & Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Proterra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 2 2 0 2.20 Proterra 1 2 3 0 2.33

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.14%. Proterra has a consensus price target of $5.69, suggesting a potential upside of 433.87%. Given Proterra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proterra is more favorable than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A Proterra -76.92% -40.90% -27.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.3% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Proterra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Proterra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 3.01 -$465.79 million N/A N/A Proterra $309.36 million 0.78 -$237.95 million ($1.76) -0.61

Proterra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Volatility & Risk

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Proterra

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.