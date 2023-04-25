Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08.

ROIC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. 1,144,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,858. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.35%.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3,932.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

