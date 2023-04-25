Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 25th (ACRE, ASML, AVA, CALM, CCEP, CPRI, DAWN, DOCN, FRC, FWONK)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 25th:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avista (NYSE:AVA)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

