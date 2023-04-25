Request Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Request has a total market capitalization of $89.81 million and $966,124.04 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0898 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00028156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020578 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,384.95 or 1.00007195 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09057689 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $844,475.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

