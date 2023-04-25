Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $22.00 at UBS Group

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

See Also

