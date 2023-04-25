Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $20.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.45.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RF opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.