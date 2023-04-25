Redmond Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ENOV traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -291.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovis news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,106.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Enovis Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.