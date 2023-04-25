Redmond Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,743,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,470,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,978,000 after buying an additional 64,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 223,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

ALGN stock traded down $6.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.72. 446,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,953. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $378.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.42 and a 200-day moving average of $257.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

