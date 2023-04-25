Redmond Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.81. 6,146,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,381,217. The firm has a market cap of $543.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.26 and a 200 day moving average of $151.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

