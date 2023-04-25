Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 971 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 114.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

TPL traded down $66.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,506.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,250.01 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,725.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2,091.43.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

