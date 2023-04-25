Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 583 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.69. The stock had a trading volume of 819,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,175. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.