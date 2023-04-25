Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 1.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded down $15.66 on Tuesday, hitting $426.66. 860,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,580. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

