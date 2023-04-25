Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 1,697 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Trupanion worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $103,817,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 576,020 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,280,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Trupanion by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 119,700 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 318,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,558,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $141,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,558,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $205,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 227,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,409,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,300 shares of company stock worth $1,589,588 in the last ninety days. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.70.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Articles

