Redmond Asset Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $334.68. The stock had a trading volume of 39,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,885. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.77. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $339.58.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.