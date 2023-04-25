Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications accounts for about 2.3% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 36.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 66.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $36,996.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,770 shares of company stock valued at $834,096. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,853. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $71.32.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $151.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,363.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

