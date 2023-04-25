Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher by 515.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after buying an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 176.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after buying an additional 567,006 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after buying an additional 422,955 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.4% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $697,383,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE DHR traded down $14.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,921. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

