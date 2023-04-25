Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,639 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,766 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $5,653,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.11. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.