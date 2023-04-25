Redmond Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.77.

3M stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average is $116.21. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

