Redmond Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $18.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.97. 538,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,857. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.44. The stock has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.89, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

