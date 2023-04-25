ReddCoin Price Up 23.7% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $5,246.51 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00321422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012837 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019482 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000781 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

