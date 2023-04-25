Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Trading Down 0.9%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.57. 98,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 138,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on REAL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Real Matters from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Real Matters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Real Matters Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$332.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

