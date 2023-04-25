Raymond James Begins Coverage on Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2023

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESMGet Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Hess Midstream stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $63,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $63,274.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,786 shares of company stock valued at $298,622.

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 321.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.