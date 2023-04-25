Raymond James Begins Coverage on Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Hess Midstream stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $63,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $63,274.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,786 shares of company stock valued at $298,622.

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 321.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

