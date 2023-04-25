Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.00 million. On average, analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of RNGR opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $284.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.