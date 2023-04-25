Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGRGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.00 million. On average, analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of RNGR opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $284.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)

