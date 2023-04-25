Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RRC traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.69. 5,970,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.