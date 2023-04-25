Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.26.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RRC opened at $25.69 on Friday. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Range Resources by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

