Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $560.27 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.27 and $180,957.14 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,149.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

