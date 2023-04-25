Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $122.71, but opened at $117.64. Qualys shares last traded at $113.33, with a volume of 112,640 shares.

Specifically, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,578,224.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,136. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

Qualys Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average of $120.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $130.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after buying an additional 626,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Qualys by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,579,000 after purchasing an additional 232,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $14,892,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 1,512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 129,195 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading

