Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Trading Up 3%

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 77,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 377,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 46,478.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 56,964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 265,455 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,712,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 170,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 56,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 102,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.