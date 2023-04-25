Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited Reduced by Griffin Securities (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research note issued on Sunday, April 23rd. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Griffin Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

SLB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after buying an additional 1,537,620 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after acquiring an additional 456,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,800 shares of company stock worth $3,260,109. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

