Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NYSE PMO opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

