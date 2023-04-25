PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter Sells 4,692 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $258,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Christine Marie Utter sold 4,688 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $224,039.52.

On Monday, March 27th, Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Christine Marie Utter sold 325 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $14,829.75.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.20. 658,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,638,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 103,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

