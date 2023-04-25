Provident Bancorp (PVBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Provident Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Provident Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $127.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.69. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $16.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
About Provident Bancorp
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Bancorp (PVBC)
