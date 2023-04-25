Provident Bancorp (PVBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Provident Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Provident Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $127.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.69. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $16.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 332.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

