Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.74 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $88.74 million and $3.97 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.86 or 0.00017746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00028427 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020585 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019040 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001240 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,409.51 or 1.00037377 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.15021569 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $6,981,299.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

