PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

PPG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

NYSE:PPG traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,104. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.66.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 24.15%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

