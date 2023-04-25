Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Lowered to $445.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $460.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $383.20.

Pool Stock Up 2.0 %

POOL stock opened at $350.23 on Friday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $429.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.



