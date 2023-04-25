Polkadot (DOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.89 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $5.86 or 0.00021405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and $131.83 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00341468 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,305,331,135 coins and its circulating supply is 1,175,852,258 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.