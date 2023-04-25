Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.09-10.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.52.

Polaris Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PII traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.41. 157,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Polaris has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $123.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. Polaris’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

