Piper Sandler Cuts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $107.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BX opened at $88.62 on Friday. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $123.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average of $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 443.91%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.