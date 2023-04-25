Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Boosted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,856 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.79. The company had a trading volume of 430,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $241.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.29.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

