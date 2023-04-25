Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,990 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Shares of NFLX opened at $329.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $146.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

