Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
NYSE MRK opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44. The stock has a market cap of $294.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average of $106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
- Insiders Buy Wag! Group, Sell-Side Buys Too
- Seagate Technology Stock Shows the Glass May Still Be Half Full
- Coca Cola’s Profit Machine Remains Unstoppable
- 3 Volatile Mid-Caps to Trade This Earnings Season
- Quantum Computing: 2 Companies on the Cutting Edge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.