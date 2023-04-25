Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $819,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 140,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 113,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

